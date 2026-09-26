VINA Tailgate Returns For 18th Year

September 26, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





VINA Community Dental Center’s annual VINA Tailgate fundraiser is returning.



This marks the 18th year of the event, which begins at 5:30pm and takes place on Thursday, October 8th at Crystal Gardens Event Center in Genoa Township.



As part of the tailgate festivities, attendees can enjoy a buffet dinner, cash bar, silent auction, raffles, games, a photo booth, and more.



The VINA Tailgate is a football-themed fundraiser, and attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite team’s colors, apparel, or jersey. College, professional, or high school teams are all welcome.



Over the years, the VINA Tailgate has become VINA’s largest and most significant fundraiser - helping provide essential dental care to community members who lack access to care. VINA does not receive state or federal funding and relies on the fundraiser to continue providing care to those in need.



Officials said this year, VINA is seeing about a 55% increase in new patients compared to last year, highlighting a growing need for accessible dental care in the community.



All proceeds from the event directly support VINA’s mission to provide free and low-cost dental care to low-income and underserved patients, including seniors and veterans. Every dollar raised makes a positive impact in the lives of those in need right here in Livingston County.



Tickets are $60 per person and sponsorships are available. Fans can purchase tickets and sponsorships via the provided link.