VINA Corvette Raffle Tickets Available During Holiday Season

December 20, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





With the holidays here, last-minute shoppers are encouraged to consider purchasing tickets for a Corvette raffle fundraiser benefitting a local non-profit that provides affordable dental care to those in need.



VINA Community Dental Center’s Corvette Raffle offers participants the chance to win a 2024 red Corvette from Champion Chevrolet or $60,000 in cash.



The raffle will run through Saturday, April 27th.



Tickets are priced at $100 and are on sale now. A maximum of 3,000 tickets will be sold, and raffle ticket holders do not need to be present to win.



VINA Executive Director Samantha Jorgens told WHMI it’s great for people who are looking for fun and unique gifts this holiday season, or even Valentine’s Day.



The raffle will support VINA’s general operations and allow it to continue providing high-quality care to veterans, seniors, the un-insured, and other limited-income individuals.



Tickets can be purchased at participating locations throughout Livingston County, including the VINA facility on Grand River in Brighton or through VINA’s online payment portal.



The winning ticket will be drawn during VINA’s annual spring fundraiser held at the American Spirit Centre.



