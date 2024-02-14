VINA: Corvette Raffle Tickets Offer Sweet Gift Idea

February 14, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Tickets are still available for a sweet Corvette raffle fundraiser benefitting a local non-profit that provides affordable dental care to those in need.



VINA Community Dental Center’s Corvette Raffle fundraiser is ongoing and officials say tickets are a great gift idea for Valentine's Day or just for fun.



The raffle offers participants the chance to win a 2024 red Corvette from Champion Chevrolet or $60,000 in cash. The raffle will run through Saturday, April 27th.



Tickets are priced at $100. A maximum of 3,000 tickets will be sold, and raffle ticket holders do not need to be present to win.



The raffle will support VINA’s general operations and allow it to continue providing high-quality care to veterans, seniors, the un-insured, and other limited-income individuals.



Tickets can be purchased at participating locations throughout Livingston County, including the VINA facility on Grand River in Brighton or through VINA’s online payment portal.



The winning ticket will be drawn during VINA’s annual spring fundraiser held at the American Spirit Centre.



More information is in teh provided link.