VINA Charity Golf Classic Returns In June

May 9, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





VINA Community Dental Center, a non-profit organization providing dental care to underserved adults, will host its Charity Golf Classic at Timber Trace Golf Club on June 26th, with a 9am shotgun start.



The outing is open to golfers of all skill levels.



Registration includes a round of golf with a cart, breakfast, lunch, dinner, drinks (bottled water/soft drinks), games and prizes, and a VINA golfer gift. Adult beverages will be available for purchase.



All proceeds from the event go toward providing dental care for low-income, uninsured patients in Livingston County.



The early bird discount ends on May 26th, so golfers are encouraged to register soon using the discount code "EARLYBIRD" online.



Sponsorships and dinner-only tickets are also available to purchase.



VINA says sponsorships come with a variety of marketing benefits before, during and after the fundraiser and are a great way to support VINA and stay involved in the community.



For event details, registration, and sponsorship information, visit the provided link and attached flyer.



About VINA:



“VINA Community Dental Center is a nonprofit organization that provides dental care to low-income, uninsured patients in Livingston County. All proceeds from the event benefit VINA Community Dental Center and the hundreds of low-income, uninsured Livingston County residents who rely on the clinic. VINA provides dental visits for $25 and hygiene visits for $10 to alleviate the financial burden of routine dental care for the underserved members of our community”.