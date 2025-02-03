Conceptual Design Project Could Transform Site In Pinckney

February 3, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A college student from Pinckney has created conceptual plans as part of a project that could eventually transform the Depot lot area next to the Lakelands Trail, just outside of downtown.



The project would renovate the existing Pinckney Train Depot into a café, outdoor performance area, and bike rentals. The site was once a train depot and has been vacant for almost 50 years. The project aims to entice people to come downtown and spur some economic growth, while transforming the old depot building. Everything is purely conceptual at this point.



Project Designer Alayna Moricz has a bachelor’s degree in interior design and is currently finishing up her masters in architecture. She told WHMI last semester was unique in that students were able to create their own projects, which were focused on identifying problems or something they were interested in.



Moricz grew up in Pinckney and still resides there, saying she’s seen a lot of businesses come and go and the community atmosphere change over time. She said she was drawn to the downtown for her project as the area lacks a draw for visitors and locals – adding there’s not much around to keep people downtown for extended periods of time with shopping or restaurants.



Moricz connected with the Village and a local business owner for the project, and numerous meetings were held focusing attention on the Depot area.



Moricz said the site is set back a little from the downtown but is located along the Lakeland Trail system, noting Pinckney has a lot of natural amenities that the downtown really isn’t supporting. She said the goal would be to turn the vacant depot into an icon and destination for the community that would act as a gathering space but also promote outdoor activities while connecting retail spaces and the natural amenities.



Moricz said the concept is a trailside café and bike rental, outdoor patio, lawn seating and gathering area, as well as a performance area for the community to come together for events. If it were to come to fruition, she said she could see it as resulting in a domino effect for more development in Pinckney - while drawing attention and more foot traffic and support for the downtown.



Moving forward, steps could include acquiring the building and doing a more in-depth analysis – as it is not connected to water or sewer and is home to a lot of bats. Donors, sponsors, and grant opportunities would all be pursued.



A link to the full project and design presentation is provided.