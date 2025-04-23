Village Of Pinckney Hosting Town Hall Meeting Friday

April 23, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Village of Pinckney is inviting all residents, businesses, and stakeholders to a Town Hall Meeting this Friday to discuss important community matters, provide updates, and hear feedback.



The meeting will serve as an opportunity for residents to engage directly with village officials, ask questions, and share concerns.



It will take place at Hell Survivors at 6:30pm. A food truck and cash tiki-bar will be on-site for attendees. The venue has adequate seating, parking, and accessibility to accommodate all guests.



Village President Jeff Buerman told WHMI the biggest complaint he hears is that “nobody knows what’s going on” and he’s trying to figure out different ways to communicate. He noted they’re updating the Village Facebook page, updating the website to be more user-friendly with more information and content, and Council has also agreed to hold two town hall meetings every year.



Buerman said the town hall will be open-format; covering major topics such as sewer, water, infrastructure, a planned pathway to the high school they’ve been working on diligently but encountered road blocks, the possibility of 24-7 police coverage, and anything else people want to bring up.



Buerman said he’s hoping for a good turnout but even if 10 people show up, he’ll be happy because it will be a start to communicating with the small Village so people actually know what’s going on. He said there will be a lot of people representing the community on hand, who will be available for questions.



Buerman said members of the Planning Commission and DDA were invited. He noted the DDA was recently taken over by local business people – which hasn’t been done for many years as it was previously run by the Planning Commission.



Buerman assured people will be able to ask questions and he’ll take the “tough questions and try to find solutions”. He said one concern is always the possibility of raising taxes – which is always tough because they are so small and limited. Buerman said he hope they don’t have to but they would let people know upfront so there wouldn’t be any surprises.

Buerman went on to say they want to be an “open book”, honest, and use common sense – adding “everyone’s pocketbook is tight and it’s hard”. He added that property taxes in the Village aren’t cheap but they also have a lot of services they’re paying for – so it needs to be discussed as a community to decide what services people want.

A Village survey went out with water bills and copies will also be available at Friday’s Town Hall.



The event will take place rain or shine, with a tent available if needed. Buerman said there’s a big stage with a sound system, and he wants it to be a fun meeting.



Buerman said participation is encouraged and stressed they welcome everyone – even those who don’t live in the Village – to “come out and hear what’s happening in our beautiful little town”.







The meeting agenda is listed as follows:





1. Welcome

- Opening remarks by Village President / Moderator

- Introduction of village officials and guests





2. Key Village Topics & Updates

- Water & Sewer Bills – Explanation of billing, rates, and services

- Infrastructure & Roads – Updates on maintenance, repairs, and future projects

- Taxes & Village Finances – Overview of tax revenue, budget priorities, and financial planning

- General Law vs. Home Rule – Understanding the difference and potential impacts for the village.

- Master Plan & Zoning – Future planning, zoning updates, and community development

- Relationship with Putnam Township – Collaboration efforts, shared services, and community initiatives

- Police Services & Public Safety – Discussion on law enforcement coverage and community concerns





3. Open Forum – Resident Questions & Comments

-Residents may ask questions or share concerns, Village President / Clerk will manage speaking order.



4. Next Steps & Closing Remarks

- Summary of key takeaways

- Next steps and follow-up plans





Anyone with questions prior to the meeting can contact the Village Clerk’s Office@ clerk@villageofpinckney.org.