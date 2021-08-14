Village Of Pinckney Awarded Grant Funds For Street Work

August 14, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com







Some streets in downtown Pinckney will benefit from state grant funding.



The Village was selected for a Fiscal Year 2022 Transportation Economic Development Fund (TEDF) Category B grant, a stop-gap program that aims to help fund road projects in small communities. Pinckney is among 25 villages and small cities across the state with populations of less than 10,000 selected to receive funding. Grant awards range from $34,000 to $250,000 for road resurfacing, culvert replacement, pavement crack sealing, and shoulder paving.



Pinckney was awarded $174,854 or 50% of the total eligible construction cost.



Village President Rebecca Foster told WHMI they’re excited about the grant as it will cover part of the cost to chip-seal some village streets in need of maintenance and will allow them to move forward on a reconstruction project on North Howell Street, which is part of the core downtown.



As part of its preventative maintenance program, the Village will chip seal Mower Road from South Howell Street to the end of the pavement west of the village limits in coordination with the Livingston County Road Commission.



Other streets will include Coyote Court from Pearl Street (D19) to Turtle Trace, Turtle Trace from Coyote Court to Town Trail and then Town Trail from Turtle Trace to North Dexter Street. In conjunction with a sanitary sewer replacement and sidewalk project, the Village will reconstruct North Howell Street from Main Street (M36) to Putnam Street. Work includes installing a new 12-30 inch storm sewer, replacing the roadway sub-base and base, adding curb and gutter, and resurfacing the road with 4 inches of asphalt.



The program was established by the state Legislature in 2018 and is administered by the Michigan Department of Transportation. Funds are expected to be available beginning October 1st but the state cautioned that the award is contingent on the legislature appropriating FY 2022 funding for the program.