Special Use Recommended For Marijuana Microbusiness In Pinckney

December 5, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Planning Commissioners are recommending approval of a special use request for a marijuana business in the Village of Pinckney.



The Commission met Monday night and held a public hearing on the request, petitioned by Marco Lytwyn with Pinckney Developments LLC. It voted unanimously to recommend approval to Village Council, which would have any final say.



Lytwyn seeking a Class A Microbusiness license for a marijuana facility to be located at 1268 East M-36, on a vacant lot between Wendy’s and Taco Bell. It’s located in the secondary business district and is a permitted use. He said the facility would conform to the surrounding area and zoning ordinance, noting they want to be a good community partner and economically involved in the Village.



Village Planner Lucie Fortin commended the applicant during the meeting, saying it was a fairly demanding submittal and a very complete application was submitted and appreciated. She noted that the area is one of four permitted sub-areas identified in the Village master plan. Fortin recommended some conditions, as they wouldn’t necessarily be required during site plan review. Those included adding some kind of pedestrian connection to the public sidewalk, and softening up the view of the building from the road.



Six people spoke during the public hearing.



Among them was Rick Beaudin, who said he was speaking as president of the Pinckney Putnam Hamburg Hell Chamber of Commerce. Beaudin said the Village “got taken” by a developer on the other side of town and he wanted financial assurances that they don’t have something sitting dead empty or half built. He also stated many marijuana facilities are closing in the state and that he doesn’t want to see someone run out of money again.



That reference was made to The Means Project located on M-36 in the former Pinckney Elementary School where work appears to have been at a stand-still. The Village granted final site plan approval for that project in October 2021 - the first-ever approved marijuana facility in Livingston County. Voters approved a ballot proposal to allow such facilities in the Village. It was stated during the meeting that the Village really didn’t have a choice and its “hands were tied”.



Meanwhile, those who spoke in opposition felt a facility wasn’t appropriate right in the middle of the Village and cited the dangers of marijuana use as well as the close proximity to Pinckney High School. One reminded the decision is not about allowing marijuana but if the use is acceptable. Some concerns were also raised about the amount of driveways in the area and traffic on the M-36 corridor. One recreation user reminded that the voters have spoken, and voted to allow the facilities.



Lytwyn later stated they intend to be community partners and financially have “no concerns whatsoever”. He said his father operated a facility in Pinconning since 2019; noting he recognizes the market is becoming saturated but it seems like location tends to make a huge difference with ease of access. He said they were attracted to the Village because Livingston County does not have any facilities, the M-36 corridor is very attractive, and he feels they have a good shot for success.



Following Monday’s action, Lytwyn will make an application for the license.



Village Council President Linda Lavey told WHMI The Means Project holds three of the Village’s licenses but not the “microbusiness” license. She said the Cannabis Committee and the Planning Commission earlier decided to accept the parameters of the new Class A license. She said the state later decided to offer a different classification of microbusiness, the Class A, which allows for more plants than the original microbusiness, and also allows the retailer to get product from other sources. Lavey said that made the microbusiness license more attractive and they got calls about it, adding the Cannabis Committee and the Planning Commission decided to accept the parameters of the new Class A.



Detailed information about the proposed project and planner review are available in the meeting packet. A link is provided.