Village Of Pinckney Looking To Fill Vacancies

January 10, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Village of Pinckney is looking to fill some vacancies.

There are various vacancies on different boards and commissions and interested candidates are being encouraged to apply.



There’s currently one vacancy on the Planning Commission, which is a combined Planning Commission and Downtown Development Authority board. Longtime member and Chair Tom Pais recently retired and another seat will become vacant in the spring when Commissioner Rick Mayernik leaves.



Village President Rebecca Foster says Council recently just filled a longtime vacancy with Scott Smith but will have another open seat when Councilman Eirik Kauserud moves out of the Village. Foster told WHMI they’ve received one application that will probably fill Pais’ seat on the Planning Commission but they’ll need at least two more people interested in serving on one board or the other.



Foster says candidates need to be a resident and voter in the Village, which makes it hard because it’s small. She said those applying should be interested in learning how local government runs and how DDA’s work but they’ll provide information to help get them started.



Applications are available on the Village website.



The application period will remain open until all of the seats are filled.