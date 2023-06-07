Village Of Pinckney Installs New EV Charging Stations Downtown

June 7, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A ribbon cutting event is set next week to mark the installation of new electric vehicle charging stations in the Village of Pinckney.



The Downtown Development Authority and the Pinckney Village Council are inviting the public to attend the ribbon-cutting on Monday evening at 6pm in the DDA Parking lot, located directly behind the Community Garden downtown.



Two Level 2 Blink Charging stations capable of charging four vehicles at the same time were installed this spring in the DDA parking lot at the corner of Marion and Livingston Streets. Directional signage will be installed shortly. Prices for charging will be based on actual electricity costs.



As more and more drivers transition to EVs, the DDA says it wants to be a participating partner in the charging capacity across the state but also add Pinckney as a destination stop for travelers.



Officials say they want to provide opportunity to area residents to charge their vehicles while shopping, dining or participating in recreational activities along the pedestrian/bike trail system. A press release states “This is an investment in providing solutions for the future and put Pinckney on the map - Charging Stations map that is”.