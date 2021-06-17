Village Of Pinckney Seeking Grant Funds For Road Work

June 17, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Pinckney Village Council met recently and approved a resolution needed for potential grant funding for road work.



The Village is applying for $174,854 in funding through the Michigan Department of Transportation for the Category B Villages and Small Cities grant program. Council approved a resolution for implementing a program for preventative maintenance and reconstruction of local streets. Work would involve the reconstruction of North Howell Street and chip sealing on Mower Road, Coyote Court, Turtle Trace, and Town Trail. The resolution states that funds would go toward construction as well as design and other costs and fees.



During the meeting, Village President Rebecca Foster said the grant would be for North Howell Street reconstruction and maintenance, which were discussed earlier in the year. She noted the grant has already been submitted but an official resolution was needed.



MDOT’s website states that depending on the volume of applications, it anticipates making award announcements by August 1st. If the Village is awarded the grant funds, the work would be done in 2022.



More information about the grant program is available through the provided web link.