Village of Pinckney to Discuss Land Permit for Marijuana Business

December 4, 2023

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Another recreational marijuana business is looking to set up shop in Pinckney.



Village Zoning Administrator Julie Durkin says the planning commission will hear testimony Monday evening on a special land use permit for a proposed microbusiness called Essence along E. M-36, between Wendy’s and Taco Bell.



“I have not received any emails or correspondence, or even a phone call, in opposition to the special land use,” she says. “I would hope there would be some public interest, either for or against. That’s what the public hearing is designed for. So this is step one. It will then go to Village Council for the special land use approval.”



Essence is ultimately seeking a Class A marijuana microbusiness license from the village and site plan approval.



“That allows them up to 300 plants to grow,” says village Clerk Jill Chapman. “It’s a little bit different than the typical microbusiness, it gives them a little more flexibility to purchase product from other retailers.”



Another marijuana business called The Means Project, remains under construction at the former Pinckney Elementary school.



Village voters overturned a ban on such businesses in 2020, becoming the first in Livingston County to allow recreational marijuana shops.