Village of Pinckney Appoints New Council Trustee

April 11, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Village of Pinckney has appointed a new Council Trustee.



At the Village Council Meeting on Monday evening, the board unanimously approved longtime village resident Stacy Conquest as their newest trustee.



Conquest has been a Village resident for 23 years. In an application for appointment, Conquest listed her reason for applying as, “I love Pinckney and I want to help it thrive.”



She has past affiliations with Pinckney Elementary PTO, Pinckney Community Public Library, and both the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts of America.



The Village Council is currently led by Council President, Linda E. Lavey. Other serving members include Justin Bierman, Jeffrey Buerman, Ted Kinczkowski, Brian Matson, and Jeffrey Spencer.