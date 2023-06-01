Village of Milford Issues Temporary Closure of N. Main Street

June 1, 2023

April O'Neil/ news@WHMI.com



The Village of Milford has issued a temporary road closure for drivers in the downtown area.



On Thursday, June 1st and Friday, June 2nd, storm water system construction will be completed on N. Milford Road between Commerce Road and Summit Street.



This roadwork will require the closure of one lane of traffic on Milford Road.



All northbound traffic on Milford Road will be detoured on N. Main Street to Summit Street.



All southbound Traffic on Milford Road will be shifted into the northbound lane.



Alternate routes are strongly advised.



A link to the city's webpage can be found at the provided link.