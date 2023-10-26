Groundbreaking Ceremony at Central Park in Downtown Milford

October 26, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The public is invited to attend a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the start of the Central Park Connection Project in downtown Milford.



The Village of Milford's Downtown Development Authority and the Milford Township Board of Trustees will host the ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 26 at 4 p.m. to commemorate the start of the massive construction project, which is slated to be completed in summer 2024.



Guests are invited to the Central Park Pavilion in Milford to interact with key leaders of the Milford community, experience the ceremonial groundbreaking of Central Park, and witness gift presentations to the Milford DDA, Township, and Village.



The project includes new amenities that planners say will bridge the gap between the Southside and Downtown Milford, including a pedestrian boardwalk and viewing platform along the Huron River, enhanced accessibility for canoes and kayaks, and a continuous accessible pathway around Central Park.



Central Park will also provide an ice-skating rink, all-ages swings to view the river, outdoor fire features, gardens, significant tree plantings, and sports courts.



A link to the conceptual video of the project is provided.



Rendering Photos are courtesy of MeetMeinMilford.com.