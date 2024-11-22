Village of Hartland's Vintage Christmas Aims to Remind Community of 'Much Simpler Time'

November 22, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The Village of Hartland is inviting the community to join them at their “Vintage Christmas” on Nov. 30.



The Hartland Area Community Council said the event will give the Village a chance to host a family event after Heritage Days several years ago in September.



“We realized September is a very busy time for families, and after missing not having a family event in the Village, we decided upon offering a Christmas event for Hartland,” Council President Kevin Brennan said.



Vintage Christmas is the kickoff to the Hartland Music Hall’s Christmas season. Officials said this year will allow them to gauge interest in continuing the event in the future.



“This year we purposely kept it small, to see if this is something others want to celebrate with us,” Committee member Stefanie Furge said. “Almost everything being offered is free to families, thanks to this year’s sponsors and donors, and should remind adults of a much simpler time.”



There will be activities from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m., including Christmas music played on the organ at the Music Hall, a strolling Santa, carolers and live reindeer.



“Be prepared to sing traditional carols at the historic Hartland Music Hall when you come,” Furge said.



The lighting of the Music Hall will be at approximately 5:30 p.m. and will be followed by a community sing-along.



The event schedule is:



Beginning at 4:30 pm: Hot cocoa and popcorn, coffee and string instrument performances at Victory Baptist Church, ornaments from Gnome Daddy Ceramics, Walking History Tours, the History of the Candy Cane, a Christmas lights photo op, and roasted almonds at Michigan Financial Planning, and Florence B. Dearing Museum Open (weather permitting!)



4:30 to 5:30 pm: Organ Recital at Hartland Music Hall



4:30 to 6:30 pm: Live Reindeer on Cromaine Lawn



5:30 pm: Choir performance at the Music Hall



5:35 pm: Countdown to official lighting of the Hartland Music Hall for Christmas!



5:40 pm: MIT Dance performs on Music Hall Porch



5:45 pm: Santa arrives by HDFA Firetruck



5:45 pm: Choir performance at the Music Hall



6:00 pm: Community Sing-along at the Music Hall



6:00 pm to 7:00 pm: Strolling Santa for photos



Walking History Tours begin from Victory Baptist Church at 4:30, 5:00, 6:00, and 6:30 pm



The Historic Hartland Music Hall is located at 3619 Avon St.in Hartland.



