Winter Parking Restrictions In Effect In Village Of Milford

December 10, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Regardless of the recent mild weather, the Village of Milford is reminding of winter parking restrictions.



The Village says with the arrival of December, winter parking restrictions are now in effect. Parking is prohibited on any Village street between the hours of 3am and 6am during the months of December, January and February.



For snow removal, the Village says “all property owners or occupants of property fronting upon a sidewalk shall keep such sidewalk free from all ice, snow, earth, and other substances. Failure to remove such substances within 48 hours of the cessation of the fall of any snow, sleet or freezing rain shall result in an ordinance violation”. Property owners/occupants may be ticketed and the Village will have the sidewalk cleared and bill the property owner.



Finally following winter weather events, the Village requests that people do not plow or shovel snow back into the travel lanes on roads. It says the action is illegal under state law and could cause a major hazard for motorists.



AP photo