Milford Village Offers Updates On Services, Resources

March 27, 2020

By Jessica mathews/News@whmi.com





The Village of Milford issued recent updates on services and resources while also offering some reminders during the continuing coronavirus crisis.



Officials say Department of Public Services crews continue to monitor and maintain critical infrastructure, including water and sewer lines. The Milford Police Department also continues to patrol the community and remains ready to respond when called upon. Village offices remain closed to the public but officials say they remain available to answer phone calls and respond to emails. Online services are still available 24/7 at www.villageofmilford.org/services. A link is provided. A webpage on the site has also been created for ongoing updates and links to public health agencies.



As the situation continues to evolve, Village officials say they’ll continue to ensure that critical services are provided to the community.