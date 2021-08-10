Village Of Milford Awarded Grant Funds To Plant Trees

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Village of Milford has been awarded grant funds to support tree plantings and other initiatives that protect air, land, and water in communities across the state.



The Village is among 26 communities across Michigan that will share $92,500 in grants this year to plant trees. It will receive $2,250. The trees are to be planted along streets and in parks and in other public spaces. The trees are courtesy of a program sponsored by the DTE Energy Foundation and administered by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the non-profit ReLeaf Michigan.



This year's individual grants range in size from $1,800 to $4,000. President Lynette Dowler said, “The DTE Energy Foundation looks forward to seeing this year's seedlings become catalysts for environmental change statewide”.



An annual request for proposals goes out each spring and the next opportunity to apply is in late April 2022. The DNR’s Urban and Community Forestry Program helps municipalities and community groups promote and manage their urban trees and forests. It supports efforts to increase education and training and to implement projects.



Communities interested in volunteer tree plantings or educational events can visit the provided link.