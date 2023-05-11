Summit Street Closure In Village Of Milford

May 11, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A street closure starts today as part of a road and utilities project in the Village of Milford.



Starting at 9am, Summit Street will be closed between North Main Street and First Street as part of the ongoing road and utilities work. The road will remain closed for the duration of the project and motorists are asked to follow posted detours.



As for the general project update, a new water main has been installed on Union Street. Water services will be transferred to the new main in the next few weeks. Residents will receive notices prior to the transfer.



Storm sewer construction is also underway on Union Street and will continue for the next several weeks. Residents will continue to have access to their driveways for the majority of the work. Notices will be distributed to residents impacted by construction.