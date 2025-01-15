Snow Plow Naming Contest Results In Village Of Milford

January 15, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Village of Milford has released its snow plow naming contest results.



Following the contest in late fall, the following names have been declared the winners:



-Gordie Plow



-Stevie Icerman



-Scoop Dog



-Snowbegone Kenobi



-Aura (picked by students at Kurtz Elementary)



-Big Jimmy (picked by students at Kurtz Elementary)





Officials said to keep an eye on the Village Facebook Page in the coming weeks for photos of the freshly named plows in action. That link is provided.



AP Photo