Road Work Continues In Village Of Milford

June 7, 2020

June 7, 2020

By Jessica Mathews





Some construction projects are continuing in the Village of Milford.



The Peters Road project has been underway and continued this past week with road excavation, aggregate base placement, driveway approach preparation, and the completion of the drainage installation. The Village advises that this coming week, road excavation, grading, and aggregate base placement will continue moving north towards Commerce Road. Concrete curb and gutter, driveway approaches, and sidewalk placement will start in the next several weeks. Notices will be distributed to impacted residents prior to concrete work beginning. Officials remind that Peters Road will be closed to through traffic for the duration of the project. Residents will still have access but should avoid driving through the current active construction work area if possible.



Meanwhile, the South Milford Road project is nearing completion. The Village advises that work is continuing on the remaining punch list items including pavement markings and sprinkler repairs.



All projected dates and timelines are all weather permitting.