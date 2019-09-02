Construction Continues In Milford

September 2, 2019

Road projects are progressing in the Village of Milford.



Village officials advise that the South Milford Road project began last week with curb and gutter removals and storm sewer structure reconstructions. Curb and gutter replacement will follow this week. Work efforts will consist of road conditioning/base repairs, grading, and milling operations.



Meanwhile, the 2019 Paving Program is also underway and the contractor completed the curb and sidewalk removal and replacements last week on Hickory and Main. Milling operations on the northern section of Hickory and N. Main Street were performed last week, along with road base repairs and final grading in preparation for the paving operations. Asphalt paving is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, September 3rd but officials caution that work is weather dependent. The Village advises that E. Commerce Road work is slated to start once work on both Hickory and N. Main Street has been completed. (JM)