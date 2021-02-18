Virtual Meeting Planned For Road Project In Village Of Milford

By Jessica Mathews / News@whmi.com





Interested stakeholders are being encouraged to attend a virtual meeting for a construction project planned in the Village of Milford.



During the 2021 construction season, the Village has planned a project on East Huron Street between Mont Eagle and River Drive. The work involves replacing an outdated water main, improve stormwater management and replace the road surface.



Residents along East Huron and in adjacent neighborhoods are being encouraged to register to attend an informational meeting next Thursday, February 25th at 6:30pm. The meeting will be done in a virtual format and is intended to provide a general overview of the project and offer an opportunity for residents to ask questions about the project.



A link to register is provided.