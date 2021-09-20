Short-Term Road Closure In Village Of Milford

September 20, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A short-term road closure will greet some motorists in the Village of Milford this week.



The Village advises that Lake State Rail will be completing work at the crossing on Oakland Street both today and tomorrow. The work involves necessary repairs to the crossing.



Oakland Street will be closed to thru traffic between South Main Street and Old Plank Road during the project.



Officials say alternate routes are advised.