Village Of Milford Updating Master Plan

January 15, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Village of Milford is updating its Master Plan and seeking community input.



A Master Plan is a community’s blueprint for the future. It’s a comprehensive document that examines land use, transportation, infrastructure, natural resources, housing, economic development, agriculture, and other key elements of the community. Master plans include long-range goals and objectives for development for the next 10-20 years.



In 2023, the Village, working with its consultants at Giffels Webster, began the process to update the document.



The Village says the project will take place over a significant portion of 2024, with numerous opportunities for community input.



The first phase of public input - a community input survey - is now live and open for responses through February 7th.



Additional opportunities to provide input will follow in the months ahead.