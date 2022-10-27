Road Projects Progressing In Village Of Milford

October 27, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Two road projects are largely complete in the Village of Milford while work on another is progressing.



For the East Huron Street Project, the Village advises that pavement markings and signage will be completed in the upcoming weeks. The contractor will continue to monitor the area for turf establishment. Minor punch list items remain.



The 2022 Road Paving Project is also mostly wrapped up and only minor punch list items remain.



For the ongoing Commerce Road project, culvert and headwall construction is complete. Concrete work and grading will continue for the next several weeks. The Village reminds that West Commerce Road will remain closed to both vehicular and pedestrian thru-traffic for the duration of the project.