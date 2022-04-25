Meeting To Discuss Actions To Protect Milford's Drinking Water

April 25, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A public meeting is planned this week that will explore actions underway to protect the Village of Milford’s drinking water from a potential contamination threat.



The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has issued an Administrative Order requiring ZF Active Safety US Inc. (ZF) to install a treatment system to address contamination threatening the Village’s drinking water.



The state says it is important to note that this is a pre-emptive measure and the Village’s water supply remains safe to use and drink.



Groundwater contamination has migrated from property formerly owned and operated by ZF’s predecessor Kelsey-Hayes Company. The contamination is composed of chlorinated volatile organic compounds (CVOCs), which are harmful to human health, even at low levels. Those are said to have migrated beyond the current groundwater treatment system that ZF has in place to treat the contamination, and pose a threat to the Village’s drinking water supply wells.



An Administrative Order requires ZF to follow strict deadlines while working with the Village and EGLE to install a permanent treatment system that will protect the water supply if the contamination reaches the wells, and to provide financial assurance for the long-term operation of the treatment system.



The Administrative Order also provides for emergency response measures if the contamination reaches the Village of Milford’s drinking water supply before the permanent treatment system is installed.



A virtual public meeting will take place at 6:30pm this Wednesday to provide further information and answers to any questions regarding the Administrative Order.



More information and a link to register are available in the provided link.