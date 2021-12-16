East Huron Street Project In Milford Wrapping Up For Winter

December 16, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A street construction project will be coming to a close for the winter soon in the Village of Milford.



The 2021 East Huron Street Project has been ongoing and water main construction is wrapping up. Construction will pause over the winter months and then pick back up in the spring.



Village Manager Christian Wuerth told WHMI the utility work is scheduled to be completed this week. He noted the road will remain closed to thru-traffic during the winter, with paving and sidewalk work to be completed in the spring.



Wuerth said the project has been moving along according to schedule so far and they’re hoping the weather cooperates in the spring so they can get the project wrapped up.



Meanwhile, the Village continues to ask that residents not move traffic control barrels as they are used to mark hazards and control the flow of traffic for public safety purposes.