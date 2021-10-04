East Huron Street Project Starts Today In Village Of Milford

October 4, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Motorists in the Village of Milford can expect to encounter some road closures as part of a construction project that starts today.



The Village will be completing road repairs on East Huron Street between River Drive and Mont Eagle, along with the installation of new water main and drainage improvements. Due to favorable bid results, the project will include preservation overlay work on the residential streets between Atlantic Street and East Huron (S. Houghton, Franklin, Mont Eagle, & Fairview) as well as extending pavement on South Houghton south of East Huron.



The road work operations will begin today with construction signage set up and road closures. Asphalt milling on Huron Street is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday but is weather-dependent. The Village advises that residents will have access to their driveways throughout this time, except when the milling machine is directly in front of a driveway. The River Street intersection is scheduled to be closed beginning next Monday, October 11th, which is also weather-dependent.



Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes around the intersection while water main and storm sewer work is completed.