Vietnam Moving Wall Coming To Holly This Summer

December 30, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Moving Wall replica of the National Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. is coming to an area community for the first time this summer.



The half-size replica of the famous monument will be on display in Holly August 3rd through 8th. The project is being sponsored by the Holly American Legion Post 149 and the Holly Area Veterans Resource Center. The wall is 252-feet long and lists all 58,000-plus American causalities from the war. It will come to Holly through Vietnam Combat Veterans, Ltd.



The Tri-County Times reports The Moving Wall will be located west of the Richter Campus off East Street. An Opening Ceremony is set August 4th at 11am and a Closing Ceremony August 7th at 2pm. A Welcome Home Reunion is planned for all veterans on August 6th starting at 1pm.



Various fundraisers are scheduled and donations are being sought to help offset the $10,000 cost of bringing the wall to the community. However, there are also additional costs involved related to the platform for the wall, walkway, tents and benches etc. Volunteers are also needed as part of the project.



For more information, contact the Holly American Legion Post 149.