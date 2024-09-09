Vietnam-Era Vets Urged to Seek Military Benefits

September 9, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



There continues to be a growing need for benefits among Vietnam-era veterans, who are now experiencing more health problems as they age.



"We're seeing a lot of Parkinson's. We're seeing a lot of cardiomyopathies. Coronary artery diseases. Prostate cancers. COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), asthma, you name it," says Kelly Johnson, senior benefits counselor.



"The only thing we can say is get a diagnosis from your doctor. Bring us the medical records if they're not at the VA. We can look to see if there any benefits we can get."



That includes benefits for spouses and family members as well.



"Let's say a veteran passes away and we have a spouse of a Vietnam veteran who comes in. She could be eligible for what's called 'Survivors Pension,' which is based off income and assets," says Johnson.



"There is a stipend on top of that called 'Aid & Attendance,' which brings in more money. But it will help facilitate those costs that she's no longer getting from that loss of income from her husband."



The problem, says Johnson, is many Vietnam-era vets were either told they're not eligible, or didn't deserve benefits.



"Veterans of that generation are very hard to work with to a point, because they feel somebody else is entitled to it more than they are," she says.



Others have made good life choices and are financially set.



"But they're still missing out on the fact they could get health care benefits, which are necessary as we get older."



Kelly says veterans and their families just need to reach out to see if they are eligible.



Click the link below for more information.