VIDEO: Ann Arbor Police Search for Nighttime Prowler

April 2, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Police in Ann Arbor are looking for a "prowler" whose been looking into homes for the past few months.



According to a press release, the suspect was caught on surveillance video as recently as March 25.



One of the homes is reportedly where several female University of Michigan students live. The suspect is shown committing lewd acts in the middle of the night, while watching the women inside.



Police have added extra patrols in the neighborhood of S. Forest and Oakland avenues.



Click the link below to watch the surveillance video.



Anyone recognizes the person or may have additional surveillance video from the area, contact the AAPD tip line at 734.794.6939 or email tips@a2gov.org.