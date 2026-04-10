Victory Parade for University of Michigan Men’s Basketball Team

April 10, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



Hail to the Victors! The Ann Arbor community is celebrating the University of Michigan men’s basketball team winning the NCAA Championship this past week, the first time since the Wolverines won the national title since 1989.



Consider yourself warned of high traffic volumes in and around Ann Arbor on Saturday as fans gather for a victory parade. The parade kicks off at the President’s House on South University Avenue in Ann Arbor, then travels down State Street, ending at Yost Ice Arena.



Fans are encouraged to line South University between the President's House and the Student Union, as well as State Street down to Yost. The university says numerous streets on the parade route will close around 8am. Ann Arbor Police will have those streets closed off until about 1pm Saturday.



Meanwhile, another celebration at the Crisler Center is taking place to honor the team following the victory parade. A link to buy tickets for that celebration is posted below.