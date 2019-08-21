Victims Identified In Tuesday's Fatal Plane Crash

August 21, 2019

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has identified the occupants killed in Tuesday’s plane crash at the Spencer J Hardy Airport in Howell Township.



The passengers have been identified as 68-year-old James Tafralian from Webberville and 64-year-old Philip Henry Colmer from Chelsea. Authorities say that their family members have been notified. They were killed after their single engine four-passenger Aero Commander 200D crashed at approximately 11:20 Tuesday morning, reportedly as it was attempting to take off. Eyewitnesses report seeing the aircraft bank hard to the left before crashing to the ground.



According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the investigation has been turned over to the National Transportation Safety Board and they will be the lead investigative agency. FAA officials say the investigation can take up to a year or more to complete. (JK)