'Victim Compassion Fund' Established by Grand Blanc Officials, Church

October 3, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Those who want to donate to the victims of the Grand Blanc shooting can donate through ELGA Credit Union.



The ELGA Credit Union Foundation for Impact is managing the official “Victim Compassion Fund.” It was established by the Grand Blanc Township Police Department, Grand Blanc Township, Michigan and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Grand Blanc to support the victims of the Sept. 28 shooting.



“A committee representing each of these organizations will thoughtfully distribute the funds to victims and their families based on financial need and the availability of resources.”



GoFundMe accounts have also been established for the individual victims and their families. Those looking to donate should do so only through verified accounts. GoFundMe has created a page that contains verified fundraisers for the victims.



The links to both the “Victim Compassion Fund” and the GoFundMe page are below.



On Sept. 28, a man drove a truck into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Grand Blanc. He then left his truck and shot multiple people. Authorities believe the man intentionally set the church on fire. Four people were killed, two by gunfire and two from smoke inhalation. Eight people were injured. The suspect, who people have identified as Thomas Sanburn, of Burton, was shot and killed by police.



The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI.