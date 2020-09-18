VETLIFE Helping Connect Veterans To Services And Assistance

September 18, 2020

By Mike Kruzman /news@whmi.com





A local non-profit is helping Livingston County veterans get the assistance they may need, no matter how big or small.



VETLIFE’s mission is bring veterans together to provide a safer, healthier, and prosperous civilian lifestyle by connecting vets and their families to local services. They have compiled the contact information of every County Veterans’ Affair Office across the state, making it easier for any veteran in Michigan to contact their local office and get help with everything from everyday problems to extremely emergent needs.



VETLIFE co-founder and Secretary Joshua Parish said, in a release, that roughly 82% of Michigan veterans have not used the benefits they are entitled to. He attributed that to the lack of knowledge about the resources that are available. This available assistance could help a vet with disability compensation, burial benefits, education benefits, emergency financial relief, VA medical appointments, transportation, home loan questions, replacement of DD-214 forms and more. Recognizing that many veterans may struggle after service and will just give up and try to get by the best they can, VETLIFE encourages them to seek them out.



Co-founder and Vice President Joe Riker, who Chairs the Livingston County Veterans’ Affairs Committee, said he himself struggled to find help after serving 9 years in the Army and Navy, almost becoming homeless when he couldn’t find housing. Riker said he wishes he knew the County had a resource that would have made the transition to civilian life easier for himself and his family. For that reason, VETLIFE is advocating for these county offices, not just in Livingston County, but across all of Michigan.



For more information, visit www.vetlifetoday.org.



To find a veterans county office, visit www.vetlifetoday.org/countyvaoffices.



