Free Veteran's Experts Panel Event Next Tuesday

June 8, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A free educational event is planned next week that aims to help connect Livingston County veterans with the various benefits they’re entitled to but might not be aware of.



A panel of veteran experts will discuss a variety of topics including disability compensation, pension with aid & attendance, VA home loans and & COE, as well as funeral benefits that include national cemetery and burial benefits.



The panel discussion will be followed by a pizza lunch and giveaways, along with the chance to win one of two door prizes.



The event is being put on by the non-profit VETLIFE, which offers events completely free to veterans and their families with the goal of promoting a sense of camaraderie while also providing veteran-specific resources.



Josh Parish with VETLIFE says each panelist will speak for around 5 minutes and there will be a question-and-answer period. He told WHMI they’ll have four subject matter experts in areas veterans aren’t very familiar with, including the benefits of utilizing VA home loans and certificate of eligibility.



The Veteran’s Experts Panel starts at 11am next Tuesday at the John E. Labelle Public Safety Complex at 1911 Tooley Road in Howell.



A link to register is provided.