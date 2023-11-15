"Harvest For Heroes" For Local Veterans This Friday

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A non-profit organization that focuses on connecting veterans to their benefits is hosting its annual Harvest for Heroes this Friday.



VETLIFE plans to giveaway 200 turkey baskets to veteran families. Each basket will feature a frozen turkey, dessert, and sides such as potatoes, gravy, stuffing, vegetables, rolls, and more.



Registration is required by veterans to receive a complimentary basket.



Registered veteran families can pick up their Thanksgiving basket this Friday between 9 and 11am at the Livingston County Veteran Services office located at 1420 Lawson Drive in Genoa Township. Veterans are asked to pull up on the side of the building and show their registration ticket or tell them their name and a representative will load the basket into their vehicle.



VETLIFE Co-Founder Cortnie Parish said “Harvest for Heroes provides relief for veteran families on a tight budget and allows them to enjoy the holiday season with their family. For many people, Thanksgiving is filled with over-the-top and indulgent dinners yet many veteran families face food insecurities. If you are fortunate enough to have a full pantry and pocketbook, VETLIFE urges you to consider donating to support veteran families in need this holiday season”.



A link to register is provided.