VETLIFE Annual Octoberfest Charity Pub Crawl Saturday

September 27, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Octoberfest is coming to downtown Brighton this weekend.



VETLIFE will host its annual charity pub crawl benefiting local veterans this Saturday.



The Livingston County-based non-profit offers a variety of resources, events, and programs to veterans and their families at no cost. Over 10 participating bars in downtown Brighton will be offering participants exclusive drink and food specials.



Organizers announced recently that U of M & NFL Alumni Braylen Edwards will be at the fundraiser taking pictures and with everyone registered for the event.



VETLIFE Co-Founder Cortnie Parish commented “There are so many veterans throughout this state that do not even know what benefits are out there. We have veterans from every corner of Michigan attending our events and fundraisers like this help fund our mission of connecting these veterans to vetted resources.”



Funds raised from Saturday’s public event will allow the non-profit to continue its mission in the community. Tickets are on sale for $30. A link is provided.