VETLIFE To Host Annual “Harvest For Heroes”

November 17, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An upcoming event again aims to feed and honor local veterans for the Thanksgiving holiday.



VETLIFE has partnered with Kroger to unite and host Harvest for Heroes, a statewide initiative providing free Thanksgiving meals to veteran families in need.



VETLIFE is a Michigan-based non-profit organization dedicated to empowering veterans and their families.



Harvest for Heroes will take place in Howell and Detroit to ensure those who served the country are supported during the holidays.



Veterans and active-duty service members can register online to reserve their free Thanksgiving meal box, which includes a turkey and all the traditional fixings.



Spots are limited, and participants must present their registration ticket at the pickup location to secure a Thanksgiving basket. Registration is required to ensure every veteran family receives the full holiday meal package.



Co-Founder of VETLIFE Joshua Parish said “A warm meal can do more than fill a plate — it reminds veterans that their service and sacrifices are not forgotten. Thanks to Kroger’s leadership and compassion, we’re able to give back to those who’ve given so much.”



Through Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative and VETLIFE’s statewide network, the program will provide hundreds of Thanksgiving baskets to veteran families across Michigan, bridging food access with dignity and gratitude.





Event Details



-When: Friday, November 21, 2025, | 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

-Where: Detroit, MI & Howell, MI

-Eligibility: Open to all veterans and active-duty service members with valid military or veteran ID

-Note: Registration ticket must be presented at pickup to receive a basket



Each pickup location will also provide information on local veteran resources and access to the Battle Buddy App - VETLIFE’s one-stop digital platform connecting veterans and their families to benefits, housing, education, and mental health support.



The link to register is provided below.