VETLIFE & Kroger Bring Veterans Together Through Harvest For Heroes

November 11, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





For many Michigan families, Thanksgiving is a chance to gather around the table. For some veterans and their families, the cost of a holiday dinner can put that tradition out of reach.



This Thanksgiving, VETLIFE is partnering with Kroger to provide four hundred free Thanksgiving meals through Harvest for Heroes. Kroger is contributing the meals, and VETLIFE will distribute 200 in Detroit and 200 in Fowlerville.



Each meal feeds a family of four to six, so four hundred meals can provide Thanksgiving dinner for 1,600 to 2,400 people.



Iraq War veteran and co-founder of VETLIFE Joshua Parish said “Sometimes something as simple as a Thanksgiving meal can open the door to a much bigger conversation. A veteran might come because their family needs a meal, but what we hope they leave with is something more — knowing there's a community that cares about them and organizations they can turn to long after Thanksgiving is over.”



How to reserve and pick up a meal:



Drive-through pickup is Friday, November 20, 2026, from 10 a.m. to noon at both locations.



• Detroit — 6221 Brush Street, Detroit, MI 48202

• Fowlerville — 215 Veterans Drive, Fowlerville, MI 48836



Advance registration is required, with a limit of one turkey basket per veteran. Veterans should select their pickup location when registering. At pickup, bring a military or veteran ID and show your registration ticket or give the name used to register. A volunteer will load the basket into your vehicle.



Reserve a meal through Harvest for Heroes through the provided link.



American Legion posts, local businesses, nonprofits, and volunteers already serve veterans across Michigan. Some families are unsure what help is available close to home or who to call when they need it. Harvest for Heroes gives families a chance to meet people they can turn to for help with benefits, employment, or a financial setback in the months ahead.



Parish added “One of the things we're proudest of at VETLIFE is helping reconnect veterans with the organizations and communities around them. We've seen veterans engage with their local veteran organizations who might not otherwise have walked through those doors. That's what building a veteran-friendly community looks like.”



For one Michigan veteran, receiving a Thanksgiving meal meant his family could share a holiday dinner they might otherwise have gone without. Kroger’s contribution helps meet that immediate need and gives local organizations a chance to reach families before a temporary hardship becomes a larger crisis.



“Founded in 2018, VETLIFE is a Michigan-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps veterans and their families figure out where to turn after military service and take the next step. Through its Battle Buddy platform, veterans can explore benefits they’ve earned, understand how to access them, and find support for needs such as health care, employment, and financial hardship. Through programs like VETFEST and Harvest for Heroes, VETLIFE brings that work into local communities, connecting families with the people and organizations that can help close to home. Learn more at vetlifetoday.org”.