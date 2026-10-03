VETLIFE & The Izzo Legacy To Expand Support For Vets & Military Families

October 3, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news!whmi.com





VETLIFE is expanding support for veterans and military families.



VETLIFE announced its partnership with The Izzo Legacy following its selection as a 2026 charity partner and recipient of support through The Izzo Legacy Impact Awards.



The support will help VETLIFE expand its work connecting veterans and military families to trusted resources, stronger communities and practical support for life after service.



VETLIFE was built around a simple belief: “no veteran should have to navigate life after service alone”.



Press Release Below:



For many veterans, the challenges of life after military service do not begin with a crisis. They can begin much earlier—with difficulty navigating benefits, losing the built-in community that came with military service, searching for meaningful employment, adjusting to a new sense of purpose or simply not knowing where to turn when support is needed.



VETLIFE works to address those challenges earlier by making resources easier to navigate, strengthening connections within communities, and creating more opportunities for veterans and their families to find support before challenges become crises.



“The Izzo family has demonstrated what it means to invest in community and use your platform to make a difference in the lives of others,” said Joshua Parish, Co-Founder and CEO of VETLIFE. “We are incredibly grateful that The Izzo Legacy believes in this work. Their support allows us to reach more veterans and families, strengthen the communities around them and continue building better systems of support for life after service.”



Founded by Tom and Lupe Izzo and their family, The Izzo Legacy works to strengthen communities across Michigan through charitable support and engagement. Its annual Run/Walk/Roll and Impact Awards bring together Michiganders while generating support for nonprofit organizations making a difference in communities throughout the state.



For VETLIFE, the partnership represents more than financial support. It reflects a shared belief in the power of community and what can happen when people come together around a common purpose.



Military service often provides a built-in network, shared experiences and a strong sense of belonging. Leaving service can change that structure almost overnight. VETLIFE works to ensure veterans do not lose access to connection simply because they have taken off the uniform.



Through technology, community programs and trusted partnerships, VETLIFE connects veterans and military families to benefits, healthcare, employment, education, housing, wellness tools, quality-of-life resources and opportunities to connect with their communities.



“Our role isn’t to speak for veterans,” Parish said. “It’s to make sure veterans have the information, connections and support they need to navigate what comes next. Every veteran’s experience is different, but no one should have to figure it all out alone.”



VETLIFE’s long-term goal includes contributing to a 50% reduction in veteran suicide by 2030 by addressing challenges earlier, strengthening protective factors and building stronger systems of support around veterans and their families.



VETLIFE is proud to stand alongside The Izzo Legacy and its fellow charity partners working to strengthen communities and create meaningful, lasting impact.