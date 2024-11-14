VETLIFE’s Harvest For Heroes Expands To Two Locations

November 14, 2024

A non-profit that helps veterans and their families connect with needed services is expanding to two locations for its annual “Harvest for Heroes” event.



"Harvest for Heroes” is dedicated to supporting Michigan’s veteran community by providing free food, resources, and support just in time for the holiday season.



This year, VETLIFE has partnered with Kroger’s Zero Hunger initiative - an alignment that it says reinforces VETLIFE's own Zero Veteran Hunger mission - and has expanded the event to two locations to reach even more veterans and their families.



Events will be held at the Livingston County Veterans Services office in Howell and at the Ann Arbor VFW.



VETLIFE Co-Founder Cortnie Parish said "Partnering with Kroger allows us to bring greater resources to those who served our country and now need our support. By working together, we can ensure that no veteran in our community faces food insecurity this holiday season."



The Harvest for Heroes event is set to provide hundreds of veterans and their families with food essentials and a welcoming space to connect with fellow service members and community resources.



Each location will offer fresh produce, non-perishable items, and other holiday essentials donated by Kroger and other generous partners.



VETLIFE Co-Founder Josh Parish, pictured middle left, said “Our mission is to honor the service of our veterans by meeting their needs and empowering them to live healthy, fulfilling lives. Expanding Harvest for Heroes to two locations this year means more veterans can receive the support they deserve. We are grateful to partner with Kroger, whose commitment to Zero Hunger aligns perfectly with our own Zero Veteran Hunger initiative.”



The events will take place on November 22nd from 9am-11am at the following locations:



-Livingston County Veterans Services Office - 1420 Lawson Drive, Howell

-Ann Arbor VFW – 3230 S. Wagner Road, Ann Arbor



VETLIFE is a Michigan-based non-profit focused on “creating a healthier, more prosperous lifestyle for veterans and their families by connecting them to essential benefits, resources, and a supportive community. Through initiatives like Zero Veteran Hunger, VETLIFE continues to provide vital services to Michigan’s veteran population”.





Meanwhile, Parish recently received a special recognition for the work being done to support veterans and their families through Crown Royal’s “That Deserves a Crown” initiative. This Sunday, during the Detroit Lions game, Parish will be recognized for his commitment to making a difference in the community.