VETLIFE Finalist For Congressional Medal Of Honor Society Award

February 19, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Locally-based VETLIFE has been selected as a finalist for the Congressional Medal of Honor Society’s 2025 Citizen Honors Award for Community Service from Michigan.



The prestigious honor is said to highlight VETLIFE’s exemplary community service and commitment to ensuring veterans receive the support they need to lead healthy prosperous lives.



The 20 finalists were selected through two rounds of judging by independent panels.



VETLIFE provide a variety of resources, programs, and events to veterans and their families all at no cost.



A release states “Through innovative programming, direct outreach, and strong community partnerships, VETLIFE makes a tangible difference by ensuring that military service members, veterans, and their families receive the support they need to thrive. The organization’s efforts extend across multiple domains, including healthcare, education, mental health, employment, and quality of life, with a focus on bridging systemic gaps that often leave veterans underserved.”



A cornerstone of VETLIFE’s work is connecting veterans to their entitled benefits through personal, hands-on outreach and innovative technology. By providing veterans with the tools and support they need to succeed, VETLIFE creates a ripple effect that benefits communities, organizations, and the nation as a whole.



VETLIFE Co-Founder Joshua Parish said “This recognition is an incredible honor and a testament to the tireless efforts of our team and volunteers. To be recognized by the Medal of Honor Society is humbling and fuels our passion to continue this critical work”.



Fellow VETLIFE Co-Founder Cortnie Parish echoed the sentiment: “This acknowledgement reinforces our mission and inspires us to continue serving our veterans and their families with unwavering commitment.”



Parish told WHMI they made it through two rounds of what was like independent-type audits, which really solidifies that what they are doing is working. He said the Society is made up of Medal of Honor awardees, which looks at all of the nominations from non-profits and votes. VETLIFE did not apply for the award, it came about through people nominating them and more than 300 nominations were received from around the country.



Parish said they just recently found out they made the final cut and were in the running, and they should know toward the beginning of March if they won or not. If they do, they’ll be flown out to Arlington, Virginia for National Medal of Honor Day and a formal dinner.



Parish and his wife moved to the area in 2011. He started working for Livingston County Veteran Services and said he “knew he had found a home and wanted to do good things”. Parish said he and his wife started the non-profit at their kitchen table, so to be nationally recognized 13-14 years later for what really started out as a grassroots effort “lets them know that what they are doing is leading them down the right path”.



As a Community Service finalist, VETLIFE stands among an elite group of organizations recognized for making a meaningful impact on American communities. The non-profit’s work “not only uplifts veterans and their families but also strengthens local communities and contributes to the well-being of the nation by creating sustainable pathways for veterans to thrive”.



