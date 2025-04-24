VetLife Awarded Statewide Recognition, Tribute

April 24, 2025

Nik Rajkovic



Local nonprofit VetLife this week received the Michigan Celebrates Small Business' 2025 Veteran Owned Organization of the Year Award, along with a Special Tribute from the state.



"Out of almost 8,000 veteran-owned small businesses in the state of Michigan. From my understanding, it went through a pretty rigorous screening process. Someone nominated us. We don't even know who nominated us," said VetLife co-founder Josh Parish.



Parish says this week's gala in East Lansing featured Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Brian Love, a Marine Corps veteran and director of Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency, who presented the award to Parish and wife Cortnie.



"A lot of the kudos and congratulations really should go to my wife," he said. "She's the one that designs these programs, and I know we would not be as successful as we are today without all of the hard work she's put into this."



Parish says VetLife is currently preparing a request for proposal with Livingston County to use opioid settlement funds to further assist local veterans. Additionally, their Battle Buddy smart phone app already surpassed 30,000 downloads.



The group also is planning its annual charity golf outing in Ann Arbor in July, along with its annual VetFest at the Fowlerville Family Fairgrounds later this summer.



"To bring all of those veteran-owned businesses, those organizations that do good things for veterans, down into one localized area so these veterans can gain access to benefits, I think that's the real value of this nonprofit," Parish added.



Learn more at the link below.