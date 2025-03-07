VETLIFE Awarded 2025 Veteran-Owned Small Business of the Year

March 7, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



VETLIFE has been named as a 2025 Veteran-Owned Small Business of the Year by Michigan Celebrates Small Business.



Michigan Celebrates Small Business is an annual competition that launched in 2004. It allows companies across the state to be recognized not only for their business, but also their positive impact on Michigan’s economy. Over 1,000 companies have been honored since its inception.



“Michigan Celebrates Small Business showcases the entrepreneurial spirit and hard work of Michigan’s small businesses, and this award in particular honors military veterans who have achieved remarkable success in the private sector after their service,” Brian Calley, President and CEO of the Small Business Association of Michigan, said. “The Veteran-Owned Small Business of the Year award showcases impressive dedication and leadership from VETLIFE, and we’re thrilled to celebrate their contributions on the statewide stage.”



VETLIFE will be honored on stage at the in-person awards ceremony during the Michigan Celebrates Small Business Awards Gala on Apr. 22. The celebration this year features a small business summit and VIP reception on Apr. 21 then Capitol Day and black-tie awards gala on Apr. 22.



“Through innovative programming, direct outreach and strong community partnerships, VETLIFE makes a tangible difference by ensuring that military service members, veterans and their families receive the support they need to thrive,” the announcement said. “The organization’s efforts extend across multiple domains, including healthcare, education, mental health, employment and quality of life, with a focus on bridging systemic gaps that often leave veterans underserved. A cornerstone of VETLIFE’s work is connecting veterans to their entitled benefits through personal, hands-on outreach and innovative technology. By providing veterans with the tools and support they need to succeed, VETLIFE creates a ripple effect that benefits communities, organizations and the nation as a whole.”



The Awards Gala this year will give small businesses in the state to share their success stories with their supporters.



Awardees in the 2025 Veteran-owned Small Business category were selected based on their ability to sustain growth into the future, their intention of continued social good-doing to support veterans and their contribution to the veteran community.



(photo credit: MCSB)