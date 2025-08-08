Vet Fest 2025 Dubbed Another Big Success

The nation’s largest free festival for veterans and their families was held in Livingston County last weekend and marked another big successful event.



Vet Fest took place at the Fowlerville Fairgrounds, hosted by VETLIFE. More than 50 trusted resource providers and community organizations came together with one shared mission: to support those who have served. Thousands of veterans and their families attended to access benefits, connect with services, and be part of a community that recognizes their sacrifice.



One of those veterans was Mike, a U.S. Marine who served two combat tours in Iraq. When he returned home, he faced challenges that no paperwork or phone number list could fix. Then he found Battle Buddy, VETLIFE’s mobile app that connects veterans directly to the help they need—housing, benefits, mental health support, and more.



VETLIFE Co-Founder Joshua Parish said, “VETFEST is a reminder of what’s possible when the community shows up with purpose. It’s not about checking a box—it’s about making sure veterans like Mike aren’t left to navigate the system alone.”



Event photos can be accessed on the VETLIFE Facebook page. That link is provided.