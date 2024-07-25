VetFest To Honor Veteran Spouses This Year

July 25, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com



VETLIFE is inviting veteran spouses to this year’s VetFest as a celebration of their “unwavering support and selfless service”.



The event serves as an opportunity to connect with other military families, learn about resources, and enjoy camaraderie.



Officials said “Your sacrifices, resilience, and dedication deserve recognition. Join us at VetFest, where we’ll honor your vital role in supporting our nation’s veterans”.



VetFest is a day dedicated to honoring veterans and their families with fun, food, and festivities. It takes place August 10th from 11am to 3pm at the Fowlerville Family Fairgrounds, located at 8800 W. Grand River.



The event is free and features live bands, prizes, food trucks, bounce houses, vetted resource providers, and more.



A link to register is provided.