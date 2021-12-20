Veterans Treatment & Adult Drug Courts Receive Grant Funding

December 20, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Livingston County officials are accepting grant money to help support the operation of a pair of specialty courts.



A pair of grant awards has been accepted by the Livingston County Board of Commissioners for Livingston County Specialty Courts and Programs. The Veterans Treatment Court and Adult Drug Court will both receive $50,000 from the Bureau of Justice Assistance through the State Court Administrative Office. The awards are for Fiscal Year 2022, which began on October 1st and runs through next September 30th.



A memo from Specialty Courts and Program Administrator Sara Applegate to Commissioners states that the grant funds will be utilized to fund treatment services, training for team members, and other program-related expenses. No county match is required and no new positions are being requested.



Veterans Treatment Court is a treatment-based problem solving court that helps veterans who have been diagnosed with a substance use or mental health disorder, such as PTSD, stay out jail after committing a non-violent crime. That team has expertise in navigating the many services available to veterans as well as a team of volunteer mentors ready to assist any veteran defendants. Adult Drug Court, similarly helps participants suffering from substance use issues get the treatment they need while hopefully keeping them from being put behind bars.



The grant funding for both courts was approved unanimously by Commissioners as part of their most recent consent agenda.